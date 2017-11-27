Recount underway

Jan Gentzler, left, and Rebecca Reagan, right, work to recount paper ballots as other board of election officials hand count voting machine results in this morning’s recount in the Marysville City Council election. Last week’s official canvass of the result showed, incumbent at-large council members J.R. Rausch, Mark Reams retaining their seats and incumbent Henk topping newcomer Donald Boerger by 10 votes. Election officials hope to know results from the recount, automatically triggered because the results were so close, by the end of the day.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

