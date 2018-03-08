Residents adjusting to bridge closure

Traffic lines up at the three-way intersection at Maple Street and Elwood Avenue this morning at about 7:15 a.m. Temporary stop signs have been set up to maintain a steady flow of traffic until the Main Street Bridge Replacement project wraps up this summer.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

––––

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is a little over a week into the Main Street Bridge replacement project, and local traffic and services are adapting.

ODOT began working on the bridge Monday last week. The project will install a new bridge featuring pedestrian railing. The project is slated to end in June.

According to Public Service Director Mike Andrako, the city worked with ODOT to plot the detour, which goes from London Avenue onto Stocksdale Drive, down Maple Street and then on Elwood Avenue.

“I think ODOT understood the project would create traffic issues,” Andrako said.

Officials say that detour, and the three-way stop set up at Maple and Elwood streets, has been working well in the meantime. Andrako said the three-way stop was the best option due to poor visibility for northbound vehicles on Maple Street.

That problem is compounded by a steep incline leading up to the intersection.

“We felt the three-way stop was the safest way to go,” he said. “It’s actually turning out to be, I believe, pretty good.”

Police Chief Floyd Golden based on what he’s seen, traffic at that intersection typically only gets bad in mornings and afternoons when kids are coming to and from school.

During those times, the Marysville Division of Police has an officer stationed at the Maple and Elwood area to help direct traffic. The officer especially allows school buses to get out and onto Amrine Mill Road more efficiently.

“Right now, that seems to be the best option we have,” Golden said.

Golden said congestion in the area “seems to be, all in all, probably the best that we can expect right now.” He warned drivers to bypass the area if they don’t have any reason to be there.

From a safety standpoint, officials said the work on the bridge hasn’t disrupted their services. Fire Chief Jay Riley said having a station on both sides of U.S. 33 means his department can handle it.

“It’s an inconvenience for sure, but we’re adapting to it,” he said.

Golden said since his department had known about it, they’ve been able to plan. He said it hasn’t disrupted police response times.

Andrako said at least so far, citywide traffic has remained consistent. He said there has been a small uptick in traffic at Fifth and Maple streets, but nothing that has concerned officials yet.

He noted once summer comes around, it should get easier to move about the area.

“When school lets out, it should be an even better flow,” he said.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.