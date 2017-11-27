Road details finalized for Cook’s Pointe

The above preliminary Cook’s Pointe plan was shown to members of the Marysville Public Service Committee last week. The graphic pictured is a preliminary plan that gives those interested an idea of what might go into the area. The yellow toward the northern edge denotes possible residential areas, while orange and blue represent areas where office buildings would be allowed. The pink represents retail properties. The green in the southeast section would be reserved for open space.

(Image submitted)

Marysville last few years have been partially defined by rapid development, and that’s set to continue in the north of the city next year.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.