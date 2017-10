According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a black 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by Rachael D. Barth, 27, of Marysville, lost control of her vehicle, struck a ditch and rolled over at Route 37, near Hopewell Road, Tuesday at around 10:40 a.m. She was treated at the scene of the crash. Units from Leesburg Township Fire Department and the North Union County Fire and EMS District responded to the crash.

