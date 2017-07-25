Rollover crash reported on Route 38

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:51 a.m. Monday, a 2004 BMW 325i, driven by Tyler T. Perry, 18, of Marysville, drove off Route 38 and struck a ditch. The car hit a fence and rolled over onto the hood of a 2005 Honda Accord that was parked in the Marysville Golf Course parking lot. Perry reportedly sustained minor injuries but it is unknown if he was transported for medical treatment. Perry was issued a traffic citation for failure to control a motor vehicle.

