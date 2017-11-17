School officials speak to Realtors

Area Superintendents were invited to the Marysville Area Real Estate quarterly meeting held at the Union County Armory Thursday. Rich Baird, Superintendent of North Union Schools, spoke about his district’s efforts to continue to train students and graduates so they have skills needed for the work force. Fairbanks Superintendent Bob Humble shared a few stories, one of which was about how the district has more students applying through open enrollment than there is room for. Shown above is Marysville Treasurer Todd Johnson, Marysville Board Member Dick Smith, talking to about the district’s football stadium project and the permanent levy that the school is putting on the ballot in 2018.

(Photo submitted)

