Science of sunsets

As sunsets come earlier this time of year, they bring with them some spectacular colors. Those colors were on display earlier this week along Industrial Park in Marysville. Sunrises and sunsets are move vivid during the autumn and winter, because light from the sun must pass through more of our atmosphere, coming into contact with more molecules in the air before it reaches our eyes. Blues, which have shorter wavelengths, get scattered away easier, making the reds and oranges more pronounced.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

