Semi slams into home; injuries avoided

Despite the dramatic nature of the photo above, nobody was injured Sunday evening after a semi ran into the side of a house on Route 31 after striking a car that had pulled out from a stop sign. The driver of the car, Jeffrey L. Thacker, 34, of Marion, was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

(Photo submitted)

––––

A vehicle crash involving a semi running into a house halted traffic for about five hours Sunday at the intersection of routes 31 and 347.

