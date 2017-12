Saturday marked the annual Shop with a Cop event at Walmart and Meijers. The event pairs area boys and girls with local police officers and firefighters to purchase toys for the holiday season. Pictured above, Marysville firefighters Steve Rausch, left, and Josh Adams, right, help Madalynn Arnold navigate her way through the toy section.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Cheryl Welty)

