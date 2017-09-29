Silver Scene Players to present ‘The Game’s Afoot’

Tickets are on sale for the Silver Scene Players production of Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot,” which will benefit Bridges Community Action Partnership. Pictured above are members of the cast, from left to right , Nancy Thomas, Michael Williamson, Amanda Rockhold, Leah McCoy, Erik Gray, Michele Heron, Caitlin Wilson and Joshua Sands. The director of the show is David Dodds and the assistant director is Tori Moledor.

Tickets are now on sale for the Silver Scene Players production of the hilarious holiday whodunit, Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot.”

