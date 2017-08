On Tuesday afternoon, at 2:20 p.m., the Marysville Fire Department was dispatched to 127 W. Fifth St. on a report of smoke coming from the building. The building had been evacuated and traffic was closed at the intersection of West Fifth and South Court streets. Traffic opened back up around 2:39 p.m. after the fire department determined there was no fire.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments