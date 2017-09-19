Sniffing for drugs

Officer David Nist, right, uses the Marysville Police Department’s drug dog, Bear, to check a truck for drugs in front of Rural King on Monday morning. Deputy Chief Tony Brooks said police stopped the vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. as part of an investigation with the West Jefferson police regarding a stolen trailer. Brooks said authorities searched for drugs because thefts in the area are typically drug-related. Police have yet to charge anybody. Because the investigation is ongoing, Brooks was unable to confirm whether drugs were found in the vehicle.

