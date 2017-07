Above, Kiley Penrod, 8, chows down in the watermelon eating contest at the Union County Fair. The Tuesday evening contest was the first of its kind at the fair. There were three age groups: adults, teenagers and children under 12. Eating contests will be conducted everyday for the remainder of the fair. There was a hotdog eating contest on Monday and there will also be pie and pizza eating contests.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Georgia Davis)

