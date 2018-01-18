SROs in place at Fairbanks, North Union

Pictured above, Shawn Dyer, a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, pictured right, is welcoming a student to North Union schools. As the district’s school resource officer, he’s in charge of upholding safety around the school and helping educate students through the DARE program.

(Photo submitted)

––––

The school resource officer (SRO) program in Union County is back in action, and the school districts of North Union and Fairbanks are enjoying it.

