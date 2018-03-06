State official views PAX program

Tracy Plouck, director of the Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services, pictured left, paid a visit to Edgewood Elementary School Monday morning to see the success of the PAX program, named after the Paxis Institute that created it. Plouck came to Central Ohio as a part of the State of the State and visited other elementary schools on her tour.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

––––

The PAX program is off to a promising start in the Marysville School District.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.