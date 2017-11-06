Steady rains bring floods to county

Residents around Union County woke up to swollen waterways and flooded fields this morning after a Sunday of steady rain. Above, Big Darby Creek spilled over its banks and flooded Plain City’s McKitrick Park. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Big Darby Creek until 8:42 p.m. today. It is expected to rise to nearly 10.5 feet by this afternoon before receding. Drivers are cautioned not to travel on flooded roads because the water could be higher than it looks. Sunday’s rain brought with it cooler temperatures. High temperatures this week are not expected to get out of the 40s with morning lows predicted in the 20s.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

