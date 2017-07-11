Storms damage power lines

Two power lines on Jackson Road were pushed over by a falling tree during Monday’s afternoon storms. While neither line impeded traffic, one fell into a tree sparking a small fire, which was quickly extinguished by the Leesburg Township Fire Department. Sheriff’s office officials said the scene was cleared by about 5:30 p.m. The owner of the lines, Ohio Edison, said 14 customers were impacted by an outage and power was restored by 9:15 p.m.

