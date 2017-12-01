Substitute teacher: District should increase pay

Mill Valley Elementary School Principal Amey McGlenn is pictured above presenting a placque to officer of the Marysville Police Department in recognition of the agency’s partnership with the school. Pictured accepting the award are, from left to right, officers Josh Dillahunt, Joe Petzinger and Don McGlenn. Officers from the department regularly eat breakfast with selected students at the school and also partner to offer rewards, such as a ride in a police car, for fundraisers.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

––––

A substitute teacher working in the Marysville schools attended Thursday night’s board meeting to urge the district to increase the pay temporary instructors.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.