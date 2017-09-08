A tale of two Town Runs

Pictured above is the Town Run in Uptown Marysville, and to the right is the Town Run segment adjacent to Memorial Hospital on Ninth Street. The Uptown segment had a $647,000 renovation in 2014, with funding received from the State of Ohio and local sources. Since that renovation, the town portion has become overgrown again while the hospital portion has been kept clean and attractive. The new Richwood Bank, slated to open later this year, sits adjacent to the Uptown segment, and will put a walkway along the its length between Fifth and Fourth Streets.

