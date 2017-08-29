Three car crash reported

According to the Marysville Police Department, on Monday at 12:34 p.m. there was a three-car crash at 977 Delaware Ave. A gray 2008 Toyota Hybrid, driven by Jacqueline Andy, struck a silver 2011 Toyota Venza, driven by Forest Sheeler, which caused it to strike a white 2006 Ford pickup truck, driven by Scott Miller. The scene was cleared by 1:25 p.m. The report does not indicate if anyone was injured in the crash.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

