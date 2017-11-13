Three injured in crash

Union County Sheriff’s Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the intersection of Scottslawn Road and Route 736 for an injury crash involving a 2002 Ford Taurus that was struck by a 2000 Mercury Sable Saturday at 10:51 a.m. The driver of the Ford, Betty Whitt, 86, of Unionville Center, was taken to Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, as were occupants of the Mercury, Juliann Foreman, 57, and Gerald Foreman, 58, both of Marysville. No citations were given.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Cheryl Welty)

