Two new developments brought before Plain City officials

The Hamlet on Darby is a proposed 53-unit senior living community. A rendering of the development is shown above. The project would share an entrance on Fairfield Drive with the Madison Square apartments on South Chillicothe Street. The homes would sit on a 9.3 acres parcel north of Villa Drive and south of Fairfield Drive and bordering the Big Darby Creek.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Plain City Village Council heard very preliminary details of a pair of developments in the village Monday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.