United Way volunteers are backbone of All Ohio Balloon Fest

Shown above, a United Way volunteer helps direct traffic at the 2016 All Ohio Balloon Fest. The 2017 Balloon Fest will be held Aug. 10-12. Tickets to the Thursday night Clint Black performance are available at Ticketfly.com.

(All Ohio Balloon Fest photo)

––––

Editor’s note: The following article is supplied by the United Way of Union County.

–––

Studies show the benefits of volunteering can be enormous for individuals as well as their family and their community.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments