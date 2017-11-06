Veterans honored

Speakers at Sunday’s Voices from the Stone ceremony stand as the color guard retires the colors. In the back, from left, are Father Kevin Kavanagh, Union County Commissioner Steve Stolte, Marysville City Councilperson Alan Seymour and Bruce “Bo” Johnstone. This year’s ceremony honored three Union County soldiers who died in the Vietnam War. Charles Bowersmith, Ronald Hamilton and Calvin Newell were all recognized for their sacrifice.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

