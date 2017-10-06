Walk to School Day observed

Pictured are students from Navin Elementary School engaging in a “walking school bus” for National Walk to School Day this morning, hosted by the Union County Health Department (UCHD). The walk began at the corner of Scotts Farm Boulevard and continued up Black Hawk Drive with more than 50 children in attendance. The UCHD has hosted Walk to School Day at other schools in the past and aims to promote children getting more exercise in their daily routines. Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Rich Crabtree walks the students to school.

(Journal-Tribune Photo by Jacob Runnels)

