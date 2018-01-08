War on winter

Pictured above, a loader sits ready at the City of Marysville salt barn this morning to fill city plow trucks as they battled snow and ice that accumulated on streets overnight. Marysville was greeted by snowfall large enough for the Union County Sheriff’s Office to issue a level one snow emergency earlier this morning and area school districts canceled classes because of road conditions. At right, Duane Lord, a worker with the City of Marysville, is pictured hooking up a brine system at the salt barn. Brine is used to help salt dissolve on road surfaces.

(Journal-Tribune photos by Jacob Runnels)

