Water line work continues

City workers are shown above as they dig along a portion of West Eighth Street to replace aging cast iron waterlines Tuesday morning. The work is part of the city’s larger waterline replacement program, where officials hope to replace about a mile of cast iron lines with PVC lines per year. This year’s work is focused on portions of West Eighth, West Sixth and South Court streets. It is slated to be completed by November, according to a fact sheet about the project on the city’s website.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

