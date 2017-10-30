Weather fails to wash out Scarysville

Marysville’s Uptown was a colorful tableau this weekend as children and parents braved the dreary weather Saturday morning for Scarysville. Above, Matthew Wiley and his son A.J. stomp around the Uptown square as dinosaurs. The annual event sees Uptown businesses handing out candy the Saturday before regular trick-or-treating on Tuesday. The event is sponsored by Historic Marysville Business District Association.

(Journal-Tribune photos by Will Channell)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments