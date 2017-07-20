Wild 24 hours on U.C. roads

A 24-hour period beginning Wednesday saw several crashes throughout Union County. Shown above left is a truck that ran off the side of the road and flipped over before coming to stop at 12:33 p.m. on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42. It was a four-car crash that disrupted westbound traffic on U.S. 33 until about 9 a.m.

(Journal-Tribune photos by Will Channell and Georgia Davis)

––––

The nice weather didn’t stop a slew of crashes on Union County’s roads and highways over a 24-hour period beginning Wednesday.



Pictured above is a crash that occurred today at about 7:30 a.m. at nearly the same location.



Pictured above is a crash that involved a truck that clipped a front-end loader before flipping and hitting a dumpster on Route 37.

