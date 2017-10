Mason Soviak (left) and Taylor Day (right) pose for a photo after being crowned this year’s Homecoming king and queen before the start of the North Union football game against Galion. To see the full stories from all of Friday night’s area high school football games see pages 1B and 2B of today’s newspaper. A photo page can be found on 6B.

