Woman sentenced for role in overdose

Wendy Bickley was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison. Bickley watched as her husband overdosed last year on a variety of drugs. Above, Bickley’s children look on and weep as their mother is led from the courtroom. The girls yelled well-wishes to their mother, then began to scream that the accusations Bickley pleaded guilty to were “all lies.”

(Journal-Tribune photo by Mac Cordell)

––––

The woman who watched her husband overdose, erased evidence and lied to get his pills will be going to prison.

