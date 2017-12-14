World of Wonders, county ink deal

An agreement finalized this week will allow World of Wonders Child Care to relocate out of the Harold Lewis Center and into a portion of the Union County Family YMCA facility, formerly occupied by Memorial Health offices. The move will allow the Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities expand their preschool program.

Child care operation will move to space adjacent to YMCA

The Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities (UCBDD) and the Union County Commissioners have dropped their legal action against World of Wonders (WOW) Child Care and Learning Center.

