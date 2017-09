Rebecca Yoakam, of Marysville, cosplays for both fun and charity. One of her cosplays is Huntress, based on the television show “Arrow,” that she wears for the charity group Heroes Alliance. She hopes to one day organize semi-regular cosplay get-togethers in Marysville.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Some residents of Marysville are joining together to promote their community through a pastime.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments