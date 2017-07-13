Youths spruce up post office

On Wednesday morning at about 9:30 a.m., youths from area churches helped to beautify the Marysville Post Office by planting flowers, laying mulch and cleaning up the area. The activity is a part of Transformation Zone, an initiative that serves as a local mission experience to serve central Ohio. The students came from churches such as Marysville First United Methodist Church, Fayette United Methodist Church, New Albany United Methodist Church, Marysville Trinity Lutheran Church, Marysville Church of the Nazarene and Marysville Agape Christian Church. Pictured above are, from left to right, Nick Morgan, Isabella Nelson, Zeke Freedman and Olivia Vinso.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

