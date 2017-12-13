Zoning change aims to maintain ‘small town feel’

Pictured are the new boundaries of the city’s historical preservation district shown at Monday’s Marysville City Council meeting. The new lines cut off East Fifth Street from Vine to Cherry streets, odd land on the northern side of Mill Creek and add land in the area of Maple and Seventh streets.

(Image submitted)

––––

Marysville City Council held the second reading, and heard some public comments, for an application to alter the zoning and boundaries of the Uptown Preservation District at Monday’s council meeting.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.