North Lewisburg Council members viewed the village’s new maintenance truck during Tuesday night’s meeting. The Ford F Super Duty truck is equipped with a snowplow and replaces a one-ton truck and 12-ton truck bought in the late 1990s.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Corinne Bix)

North Lewisburg Mayor Cheryl Hollingsworth said the village is continuing with negotiations regarding law enforcement for the village of North Lewisburg.

