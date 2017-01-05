North Union boys hoopsters squeak out OT win over FHS

Harley Day (35) of North Union pulls up to a take a shot while in the paint against Garrett Hutchins, right, and Jacob Nicol, left, of Fairbanks. North Union was able to force overtime, where they slipped by the Panthers for a 55-51 victory.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

A pair of evenly-matched boys basketball teams met on the court at North Union High School to determine a victor on Wednesday evening.

Comments

comments