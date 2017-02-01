North Union, Monarch bowlers win matches

Aaron Sullivan of Marysville High School throws a ball down the lane while warming up for his match against Hilliard Davidson and Lancaster. The Monarchs defeated both teams.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
Bowlers from North Union and Marysville claimed success during matches on Tuesday at Marysville Lanes.
North Union, Monarch bowlers win matches0
