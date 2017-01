Allyia Nicol of North Union throws the ball down the alley at Marysville Lanes during a match against Marion Harding. Nicol was the Lady Cats’ top bowler, scoring a 353 to help the Wildcats defeat the Presidents, 2188-2044. (Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

The North Union bowling teams had split results after a home competition against Marion Harding on Tuesday.

