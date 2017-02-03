NU falls to Pleasant

Ronnie Rayburn (left), of North Union, attempts to find a lane to the basket while two Pleasant defenders attempt to shut down his drive. Rayburn was the Wildcats’ leading scorer with 27 points during a 66-51 loss.

The North Union Wildcats faced off against the Pleasant Spartans in what could be a preview of the next Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division champion. For the Wildcats, the struggle to shake their shadows of a tough Spartan defense led to 66-51 setback on Thursday.

