Taylor Day (24) of North Union pulls up for a jumper while a Buckeye Valley opponent holds a tight defense. Day came through in a big way for the Lady Cats on Thursday, helping from outside the arc to give North Union a 68-41 victory over the Lady Barons.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

The North Union Lady Cats stayed atop of the standings after beating Mid Ohio Athletic Conference foe Buckeye Valley, 68-41, on Thursday night.

