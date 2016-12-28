NU Lady Cats roll past MHS

Autumn Hudson (left) of North Union powers her way to the hoop while Cassie Francisco of Marysville a to block the way. Hudson collected 32 points to help the Wildcats past the Monarchs with a 63-39 win.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

After suffering their first loss of the season last Friday, the North Union Lady Cats were able to get back on the path to success with a 63-39 win over neighboring Marysville on Tuesday night.

