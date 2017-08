Cynthia Jo Nixon Maxwell, 55, of Marysville, died Aug. 8, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones, from the effects of myotonic muscular dystrophy.

She was born on July 19, 1962, at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi, to the late William and Phyllis Yergin Nixon.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments