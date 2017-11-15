Florence B. Ungemach McCoy, 91, of Marysville, formerly of Worthington, died on her birthday, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Bluebird Retirement Center in Marysville.

An accountant her entire career, she enjoyed the outdoors and taking long walks. She especially loved spending time at the Park of Roses in Worthington.

She was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Manhattan, to the late Christian and Catherine Lea Ungemach. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Vernon Lee McCoy; and her sister-in-law, Vesta Lee Cook.

She is survived by a niece, Carla (Jeff) Lamb of Marysville; two great-nieces, Amanda (Adam) Pratt and Jennifer (Nathan) Cotterell, both of Marysville; great-great-nieces, Ava, Abigail, Alana and Logan; and a great-great-nephew, Hayden.

Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family, which will hold private services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

