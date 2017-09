Howard Gardner, 64, of Marysville, formerly of Waterloo, New York, died Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2017, at his home with his loving family and longtime friend by his side, after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer.

He was born on March 5, 1953, in Geneva, New York, to the late Harold and Dorothy Phillips Gardner.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments