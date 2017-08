Jacob R. “Jake” Allison, 79, of Claiborne, died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 23, 2017, at Prestige Gardens in Marysville.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1937, in New Cumberland, West Virginia, to the late Harry L. Sr. and Goldie (Tillis) Allison.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments