Janice E. “Jan” Viers Glassburn, 64, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1952, in Delaware, to Homer R. Viers and the late Floretta M. Oberle Viers, who died in 1998.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments