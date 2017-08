Kathy Lee LaWarre Cline, 63, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at Milcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marysville following an extended illness.

She was born Jan. 9, 1954 in Marysville. She was the daughter of the late James Benjamin LaWarre and Ruby Kathryn LaWarre of Marysville who survives .

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments