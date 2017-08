Lois Opal “Topsy” (Paver) Wood, 88, of Marysville, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at the Milcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on March 30, 1929, in Allen Center, to the late Joseph and Cora (Whitmore-Galloway) Paver.

