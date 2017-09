Margaret Jane Ridge, 96, of Marion and formerly of Richwood, died early Friday morning, Sept. 22, 2017, at Marion General Hospital, the same day her 24th great-grandchild was born.

She was born on her family’s farmstead in Thompson Township, in Delaware County, on April 21, 1921, to the late Frank W. and Mildred (Fryman) Kirk.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments